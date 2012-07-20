FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama cuts short Florida campaign swing after Colorado shooting
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 20, 2012 / 1:59 PM / in 5 years

Obama cuts short Florida campaign swing after Colorado shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will cut short a campaign swing through Florida on Friday after a gunman went on a deadly rampage in Colorado.

Obama will return to Washington after addressing the incident during remarks at an event in Fort Myers, his re-election team said. He had been scheduled to speak later on Friday at a second campaign event, in Winter Park, Florida.

A masked gunman killed 12 people and hurt about fifty others during a shooting rampage at a movie theater in a suburb of Denver during a screening of the new Batman movie early on Friday morning. Obama is scheduled to speak in Fort Myers at 11:20 a.m. EDT (15:20 GMT).

Reporting By Laura MacInnis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.