Obama cuts short Florida campaign swing after Colorado shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will cut short a campaign swing through Florida on Friday after a gunman went on a deadly rampage in Colorado.

Obama will return to Washington after addressing the incident during remarks at an event in Fort Myers, his re-election team said. He had been scheduled to speak later on Friday at a second campaign event, in Winter Park, Florida.

A masked gunman killed 12 people and hurt about fifty others during a shooting rampage at a movie theater in a suburb of Denver during a screening of the new Batman movie early on Friday morning. Obama is scheduled to speak in Fort Myers at 11:20 a.m. EDT (15:20 GMT).