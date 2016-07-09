Gun in Minnesota car may have contributed to events there: Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Saturday that the prevalence of guns in U.S. society is one factor behind American violence and the fact that there was a gun in the car contributed to the shooting of a black Minnesota man last week.

“In Minneapolis, we don’t know yet what happened, but we do know that there was a gun in the car that apparently was licensed but it caused, in some fashion, those tragic events,” Obama told reporters. “We can’t just ignore that and pretend that that’s somehow political ... it is a contributing factor –not the sole factor – but a contributing factor to the broader tensions that arise between police and the communities where they serve.”