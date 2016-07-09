FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gun in Minnesota car may have contributed to events there: Obama
July 9, 2016 / 5:20 PM / in a year

Gun in Minnesota car may have contributed to events there: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference after participating in the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Saturday that the prevalence of guns in U.S. society is one factor behind American violence and the fact that there was a gun in the car contributed to the shooting of a black Minnesota man last week.

“In Minneapolis, we don’t know yet what happened, but we do know that there was a gun in the car that apparently was licensed but it caused, in some fashion, those tragic events,” Obama told reporters. “We can’t just ignore that and pretend that that’s somehow political ... it is a contributing factor –not the sole factor – but a contributing factor to the broader tensions that arise between police and the communities where they serve.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Leslie Adler

