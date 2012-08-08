FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls India's Singh over Wisconsin shooting: White House
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2012 / 4:27 PM / 5 years ago

Obama calls India's Singh over Wisconsin shooting: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday to express his condolences over the shooting that killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, the White House said.

“The two leaders spoke about their shared commitment to tolerance and religious freedom, and the president again reiterated his appreciation for the significant contribution that Sikhs make to the broader American community,” Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The gunman, 40-year-old Wade Page, killed himself after a police officer shot him in the stomach outside the temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Investigators have not determined a motive for the rampage, in which four people were also wounded.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.