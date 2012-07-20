FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: Colorado shooting reminds us of how we are united
July 20, 2012 / 3:08 PM / 5 years ago

Obama: Colorado shooting reminds us of how we are united

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT MYERS, Florida (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, in a short but moving speech in which he spoke as the parent of two young daughters, said he was putting aside his re-election campaign on Friday to focus on the tragedy of a deadly shooting in Aurora, Colorado.

“There are going to be other days for politics. This, I think, is a day for prayer and reflection,” Obama told supporters at a previously scheduled campaign event that he cut short to address the incident in a suburb of Denver that killed 12.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen

