Oregon gunman's family 'shocked and deeply saddened': statement
#U.S.
October 3, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Oregon gunman's family 'shocked and deeply saddened': statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photographer takes a picture of photos of Umpqua Community College shooting victims at a media conference in Roseburg, Oregon, United States, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ROSEBURG, Ore. (Reuters) - The family of the Oregon college massacre suspect said they shocked and deeply saddened by the slaughter that left 10 dead including the gunman, according to a brief statement released on their behalf on Saturday by Oregon state police.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Thursday, October 1. Our thoughts, our hearts and our prayers go out to all of the families of those who died and were injured,” said the statement, which the state police said was provided by a spokesperson for the suspect’s family.

It did not name the gunman, nor the family members who issued the statement. Authorities identified the shooter on Friday as Christopher Harper-Mercer, 26. On Saturday they said he killed himself after a shootout with police.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
