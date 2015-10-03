Oregon gunman's family 'shocked and deeply saddened': statement

ROSEBURG, Ore. (Reuters) - The family of the Oregon college massacre suspect said they shocked and deeply saddened by the slaughter that left 10 dead including the gunman, according to a brief statement released on their behalf on Saturday by Oregon state police.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Thursday, October 1. Our thoughts, our hearts and our prayers go out to all of the families of those who died and were injured,” said the statement, which the state police said was provided by a spokesperson for the suspect’s family.

It did not name the gunman, nor the family members who issued the statement. Authorities identified the shooter on Friday as Christopher Harper-Mercer, 26. On Saturday they said he killed himself after a shootout with police.