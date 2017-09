(Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Thursday the shooter at Umpqua Community College was a 20-year-old male who was now dead.

“We have confirmation that the shooter is deceased. He is a 20-year-old male,” Governor Kate Brown told media in a short statement in Portland, Oregon, before departing for Roseburg, where the college is located.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with their families,” she said.