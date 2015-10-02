Oregon gunman had been discharged after a month in Army: records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The gunman who killed nine people at an Oregon college had served in the U.S. Army for about a month in 2008 before being discharged for failing to meet administrative standards, military records showed.

Christopher Harper Mercer was enlisted from Nov. 5 until Dec. 11 in 2008 in Fort Jackson, S.C., according to the records.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, said Mercer had left behind writings that showed animosity toward black people.