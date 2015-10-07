Oregon police struck college gunman with one bullet before his suicide

ROSEBURG, Ore. (Reuters) - The gunman who killed nine people at an Oregon college exchanged fire with two police officers, who struck him once before he retreated to a classroom and killed himself, authorities said on Wednesday as they hailed the officers as heroes.

Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg at a news conference said he found the two plainclothes officers were justified in opening fire on the gunman after he carried out the rampage Thursday at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.

The shooting carried out by Chris Harper-Mercer, 26, ranks as the deadliest in the United States in two years and the bloodiest in modern Oregon history.

Authorities had indicated that Harper-Mercer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they previously gave few details on the shootout he had with police officers.

Roseburg police Sergeant Joe Kaney and detective Todd Spingath, who were not wearing bullet-proof vests, ran toward Snyder Hall on campus as Harper-Mercer stood in the doorway of the building and fired toward them with a 9 MM handgun, Wesenberg said.

Seconds later, the two officers who were about 15 yards (14 meters) from the gunman fired back three times, with one round striking Harper-Mercer in the side and two others hitting a wall at the building’s entrance, Wesenberg said.

The wounded gunman retreated to a classroom where he shot himself to death at the front of the room, Wesenberg said. He did not shoot another person after exchanging gunfire with the two officers.

Heidi Wickersham, 31, (L) and her sister Gwendoline Wickersham, 28, take part in a candlelight vigil for victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in Winston, Oregon, United States, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

“These men saved lives this day,” Wesenberg said.

“They assessed that there was a threat. They were under fire, and they ran toward it,” he added.

Roseburg police chief Jim Burge called the two officers heroes.

In addition to the 10 people who died in the massacre, including the gunman, nine others were wounded.

Authorities have said little regarding what they know about the motives of Harper-Mercer, who by many accounts was a troubled, socially awkward loner with a passion for guns.

President Barack Obama, who spoke out forcefully for stricter gun control measures after the massacre, plans to visit Roseburg on Friday to meet with families of the victims, the White House has said.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday for slain student Jason Johnson, 33.

In a statement on Wednesday, the family of Sarena Moore, 44, said the student killed in the attack had “a caring heart that was bigger than life itself.”