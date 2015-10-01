Oregon sheriff says college shooter was male, is dead

(Reuters) - A gunman who opened fire on Thursday at a community college in Roseburg, Oregon, was a male and was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police, Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin told a news conference.

Hanlin did not identify the shooter. He added that no law enforcement officers were wounded.

It was too early in the investigation to say if anyone else was involved in the shooting at Umpqua Community College, Hanlin said. He declined to confirm the number of dead and wounded in the shooting.