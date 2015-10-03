Medical examiner finds Oregon campus shooter died by suicide

(Reuters) - The cause of death of the gunman who killed nine people in the Oregon college massacre was suicide, Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said on Saturday.
Two days after the rampage at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said at a press conference that the Oregon medical examiner determined the gunman had killed himself. The shooter had opened fire in a classroom and engaged in a gunfight with police.
