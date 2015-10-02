Creative writing teacher at Oregon college among dead in shooting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A creative writing teacher at Oregon’s Umpqua Community College was one of nine people killed by a gunman in a classroom on Thursday, his friends told Reuters.
Larry Levine, an assistant professor of English, was teaching in the classroom where the shooting occurred, said a friend who declined to give her name.
Friends and family gathered at Levine’s house to mourn on Friday, as authorities continued to investigate the bloodiest U.S. mass shooting this year.
