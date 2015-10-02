U.N. calls for U.S. to take action to reduce gun violence

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon listens to speakers during a special event on the occasion of the International Day of Non-Violence, organized by the Permanent Mission of India, during the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday called for the United States to take action to reduce gun violence following a mass shooting that killed nine people at a U.S. college campus in the state of Oregon.

“The Secretary-General expresses his strong hope that the United States, through the robust democratic process that characterizes it, will be able to take the necessary action to reduce the appalling toll in human life that gun violence is taking on American society,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.