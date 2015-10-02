FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. calls for U.S. to take action to reduce gun violence
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 2, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. calls for U.S. to take action to reduce gun violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon listens to speakers during a special event on the occasion of the International Day of Non-Violence, organized by the Permanent Mission of India, during the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday called for the United States to take action to reduce gun violence following a mass shooting that killed nine people at a U.S. college campus in the state of Oregon.

“The Secretary-General expresses his strong hope that the United States, through the robust democratic process that characterizes it, will be able to take the necessary action to reduce the appalling toll in human life that gun violence is taking on American society,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.