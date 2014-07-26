Two guns found at home of accused Philadelphia hospital shooter

(Reuters) - Two additional guns have been found at the home of the man accused of opening fire this week inside a Philadelphia-area hospital, shooting dead a case worker and exchanging gunshots with a doctor, officials said on Saturday.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said authorities with a search warrant found the handguns Friday night in the home of Richard Plotts, 49, in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania.

Plotts, who has a long criminal history involving firearms, walked into the office of psychiatrist Lee Silverman inside the Sister Marie Lenahan Wellness Center in Darby on Thursday for a scheduled appointment.

He then pulled a .32-caliber revolver from his waistband, and after arguing about signs banning guns at the facility fired two shots, killing social worker Theresa Hunt at point-blank range.

Silverman, who suffered a graze wound to the head in the ensuing firefight, shot back six or seven bullets with a .32-caliber semi-automatic weapon of his own, hitting Plotts three times and critically wounding him.

Plotts was carrying more than three dozen bullets in his pocket and was trying to reload when two hospital employees wrestled him to the ground, prosecutors said.

They said Plotts was in stable condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, though he remained sedated following surgery on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they expect to charge him with first-degree murder as soon as he is well enough to be arraigned.

Philadelphia police in 1990 stopped Plotts for carrying an unlicensed firearm. He later served time for federal bank robbery and after his release from prison, violated his parole when he was caught with a gun, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced in 2003 to up to 23 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun.