Pennsylvania ambush suspect belongs to war role-play group: police

BLOOMING GROVE Pa. (Reuters) - A survivalist suspected of an ambush attack last week that killed a Pennsylvania trooper and seriously wounded another is a member of a Cold War re-enactment group, state police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Eric Matthew Frein of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, belongs to a group that assumes the roles of soldiers from Eastern European countries, said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, deputy commissioner for operations. He declined to identify the group.

”In his unstable frame of mind, Frein now appears to have assumed that role in real life,” Bivens said at a news conference outside the Blooming Grove barracks where the shootings occurred late Friday.

“Based on our investigation, it is clear to us that Eric Frein has a longstanding grudge with law enforcement and government in general since 2006,” he said.

The shootings took place in the parking lot of the barracks, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia, during a shift change. Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, died and Trooper Alex Douglass, 31, was wounded and remains hospitalized.

During the news conference, police showed reporters photos of the suspect in military garb and wearing a hat. Frein, 31, had changed his appearance, shaving his head tightly on both sides with long hair on top, “wider than a Mohawk.” The photos were posted on a social media site, police said.

Frein’s new look was “part of the mental preparation to commit this cowardly act,” Bivens said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Frein on Tuesday. Police described him as an anti-law enforcement survivalist and said he was armed and extremely dangerous. Frein, believed to be an expert marksman, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, among others.

Police said on Wednesday they were still searching the area near Blooming Grove, a township of about 5,000 people in the Pocono Mountains near Pennsylvania’s border with New York. But they conceded that the suspect could have fled the area.

Frein had worked for the Boy Scouts of America at its Minsi Trails Council in the Poconos, Craig Poland, the council’s scout executive and chief executive officer, said in an email.

“While this individual at one time worked as a part-time, seasonal employee, he is no longer involved in scouting, nor is he an Eagle Scout,” he said.