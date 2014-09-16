Pennsylvania state police ID suspect in deadly ambush of troopers

Matthew Eric Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transport September 16, 2014. Frein, described as an anti-law enforcement survivalist, is the prime suspect in the ambush of two troopers outside their barracks last week. Frein is armed and extremely dangerous, according to State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan, adding he was believed to be on the loose with a .308-caliber rifle and scope. REUTERS/Pennsylvania Department of Transport/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RTR46HLX

BLOOMING GROVE Pa. (Reuters) - Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday named Matthew Eric Frein, described as an anti-law enforcement survivalist, as the prime suspect in the deadly ambush of two troopers outside their barracks.

An arrest warrant was secured for Frein, 31, of nearby Canadensis, Pennsylvania, state police commissioner Frank Noonan told a news conference.

The shooting late Friday outside the Blooming Grove barracks about 100 miles north of Philadelphia killed Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass, 31.