#U.S.
September 17, 2013

U.S. defense chief to order worldwide security review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Adm. Sandy Winnefeld, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert arrive at a ceremony, honoring the victims of an attack at the Navy Yard, at the Navy Memorial in Washington, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel aims to order a review of physical security and access at all Defense Department installations worldwide following Monday’s shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

Hagel is still defining the parameters of the review with input from Pentagon leaders. The review could be formally announced as soon as Wednesday, the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson

