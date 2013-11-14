Three wounded, 16-year-old arrested after shooting near Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - Three teenage boys were wounded on Wednesday when a 16-year-old allegedly opened fire near a Pittsburgh high school in a bid to exact revenge for a fight that took place at the school a month ago, police said.

The three victims, one aged 16 and two aged 17, were not cooperating with investigators, police said. The head of Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services, Mark Bocian, said their injuries were not life-threatening.

“This whole incident ... may have been related over something that happened a month ago,” said Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Diane Richard after speaking with officials at Brashear High School, near where the shooting took place.

Richard said a fight at the school on October 18th “quite possibly could be drug-related.”

Police arrested a 16-year-old on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges stemming from the shooting, Pittsburgh Police Lt. Kevin Kraus told a press conference late on Wednesday evening.

Kraus said the Pittsburgh teen had likely acted alone and in retaliation after he had been assaulted during a drug-related incident at the high school last month. He could be arraigned on Thursday.

“He intended to go to that area ... specifically to target these individuals,” Kraus said, calling it a “targeted shooting.”

Kraus said several other people taken into custody late on Wednesday afternoon were released after questioning.

Nick Lorusso, 52, a truck driver, said he was in his backyard chopping wood about two blocks from the school when he heard seven or eight quick gunshots.

“It was quick, like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom boom, all in a row,” he said.

Freshman Julian Drewery, 15, said he was getting into his father’s car around 2:55 p.m. ET when he saw a fellow student bleeding and thought at first there had been a fight.

“But then I was like, ‘No, that can’t be from a fight - that’s a lot of blood,'” Drewery said. “I saw a kid with blood dripping down his neck ... kids started running.”

Brashear High School is the city’s largest high school by enrollment with 1,416 students, according to the Pittsburgh Public School district.