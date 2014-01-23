Purdue student was stabbed and shot, prosecutor says

Cody Cousins, 23, the suspect in the shooting at Indiana's Purdue University is seen in this handout photo courtesy of the Tippacanoe County Sheriff's Department on January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tippacanoe County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (Reuters) - The Purdue University student killed Tuesday was shot and stabbed in the rampage that ended as quickly as it began with the suspect holding his bloody hands behind his head awaiting arrest, prosecutors said in a court filing on Thursday.

Cody Cousins, 23, of Warsaw, Indiana, was formally charged with murder in the killing of Andrew Boldt, 21, of West Bend, Wisconsin, in a basement classroom at the university. Both men were seniors in the College of Engineering at Purdue.

Cousins, wearing a blue jail uniform, spoke only a few words and showed little emotion on Thursday in a court hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to murder. Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sean Persin ordered Cousins held without bond and set a jury trial for April 22.

Cousins offered no motive for the attack on Boldt, which took place about noon Tuesday and was witnessed by several students in the classroom at the engineering building of the university in West Lafayette, Indiana, according to court filings.

Robert Gevers, an attorney representing Cousins, told reporters the family was struggling emotionally with the events. Cousins’ parents attended the hearing but declined to speak afterward.

“Their hearts are full of compassion and concern for the Purdue family and for the family of Mr. Boldt,” Gevers said.

Police who were called to the scene found Cousins sitting on the ground outside the engineering building with blood on his clothes, and his hands, also bloody, placed behind his head, Tippecanoe County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Harrington said in the court filing.

Police found bloody footprints on the floor not far from Boldt’s body and recovered a knife and a handgun and several spent shell casings, the court filing states. At least part of the incident was captured by a security video camera.

Authorities have not specified a motive for the attack, but have said Cousins seemed to target Boldt, who was from West Bend, Wisconsin, and no one else.

The violent episode marked the latest in a rash of recent gun attacks at schools across the United States that have added to the national debate over gun control.

On Monday night, a student was shot and critically wounded outside an athletic center at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia.

Last week alone, two students were shot at a high school in Philadelphia, another was shot at a high school in Georgia, and two students were shot at a middle school in New Mexico.