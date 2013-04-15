FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rapper identified as victim in Atlanta highway shooting
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 15, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

Rapper identified as victim in Atlanta highway shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A man shot to death last week on an Atlanta interstate while driving a $400,000 sports car was identified Monday as James D. Lewiel, a 41-year-old rapper known as “OG Double Dee,” a police spokeswoman said.

Lewiel was driving a Maybach sports car when he was shot to death late Thursday on Interstate 20 by someone in a white sport utility vehicle, said DeKalb County police spokeswoman Mekka Parish.

No arrests have been made, Parish said. “We have not determined the motive. It’s still an active investigation.”

In an online video nine months ago, Atlanta rapper Future introduced Lewiel as the newest member of Future’s recording label, Freebandz.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.