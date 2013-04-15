Rapper identified as victim in Atlanta highway shooting

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A man shot to death last week on an Atlanta interstate while driving a $400,000 sports car was identified Monday as James D. Lewiel, a 41-year-old rapper known as “OG Double Dee,” a police spokeswoman said.

Lewiel was driving a Maybach sports car when he was shot to death late Thursday on Interstate 20 by someone in a white sport utility vehicle, said DeKalb County police spokeswoman Mekka Parish.

No arrests have been made, Parish said. “We have not determined the motive. It’s still an active investigation.”

In an online video nine months ago, Atlanta rapper Future introduced Lewiel as the newest member of Future’s recording label, Freebandz.