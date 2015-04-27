Shooting in Sacramento area prompts lockdown of nearby schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - A woman was shot and wounded along a major thoroughfare of a Sacramento suburb on Monday, prompting a security alert and lockdown of nearby schools while police searched for the suspect, a Sacramento County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sheriff’s deputies were believed to have tracked the suspect to a house near where the shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, according to the spokeswoman, Sharon Chow.