Shooting in Sacramento area prompts lockdown of nearby schools
#U.S.
April 27, 2015 / 6:08 PM / 2 years ago

Shooting in Sacramento area prompts lockdown of nearby schools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - A woman was shot and wounded along a major thoroughfare of a Sacramento suburb on Monday, prompting a security alert and lockdown of nearby schools while police searched for the suspect, a Sacramento County sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Sheriff’s deputies were believed to have tracked the suspect to a house near where the shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, according to the spokeswoman, Sharon Chow.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Steve Gorman

