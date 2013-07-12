Two killed in robbery at San Francisco jewelry market

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Friday when at least one gunman opened fire during an armed robbery at a San Francisco jewelry market that prompted major technology companies located nearby to be placed on lockdown, police said.

Police took one person into custody following the shooting at the Gift Center and Jewelry Mart, a multi-story building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood, and said they were conducting an extensive search for a possible second suspect.

The shooting prompted online ticketing service Eventbrite and social media site Pinterest, among other local tech firms, to place their buildings on lockdown.

Amid initial reports that the shooting had taken place at an REI store located near the jewelry market, the recreational equipment company took to Twitter to clarify that this was incorrect.

“There are a reports of a shooting outside of our San Francisco store. This shooting did not take place within the store,” REI tweeted.

“We want to ensure you that customers & employees inside our San Francisco store are safe. Our thoughts are with the shooting victims,” the company said in a second tweet.