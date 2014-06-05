FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least three shot at Seattle Pacific University, suspect in custody
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 5, 2014 / 10:59 PM / 3 years ago

At least three shot at Seattle Pacific University, suspect in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - At least three people were shot at Seattle Pacific University on Thursday, and the suspect was in custody, Seattle police said on social media.

The Seattle Times newspaper put the number of wounded higher, at seven, none fatally, and said that police were evacuating Otto Miller Hall on campus, but a police spokesman at the scene confirmed only three victims.

Seattle police had initially said via twitter that four people were confirmed shot but later downgraded that to three, saying a SWAT team was searching the campus and that authorities were receiving conflicting information about the number of victims.

The school said on its website that it was in lockdown as a result of the shooting. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded.

Reporting by Cynthia Johnston and Bill Rigby; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.