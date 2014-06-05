At least three shot at Seattle Pacific University, suspect in custody

SEATTLE (Reuters) - At least three people were shot at Seattle Pacific University on Thursday, and the suspect was in custody, Seattle police said on social media.

The Seattle Times newspaper put the number of wounded higher, at seven, none fatally, and said that police were evacuating Otto Miller Hall on campus, but a police spokesman at the scene confirmed only three victims.

Seattle police had initially said via twitter that four people were confirmed shot but later downgraded that to three, saying a SWAT team was searching the campus and that authorities were receiving conflicting information about the number of victims.

The school said on its website that it was in lockdown as a result of the shooting. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those wounded.