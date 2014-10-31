Seattle Pacific University lifts campus lockdown after gun threat

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Pacific University said on Friday its campus was on lockdown after a student received a threat of someone coming to the school with a gun, but lifted the order about an hour later and police arrested a woman who threatened a shooting rampage.

Skagit County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who police say sent a text message to a former boyfriend saying she would kill him and his friends and claimed to be on the campus at the time, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

“It was quickly determined she was not anywhere near the campus,” police said.

The small Christian college was the site of a shooting spree in June in which one person was killed and two others wounded.

The university said on Twitter that the lockdown had been lifted. Earlier it said the Seattle Police Department had informed university officials of the threat.

Deputies arrested the woman at a home outside Burlington, some 60 miles north of Seattle, and would later transfer her to Seattle police before she is booked into King County Jail for investigation of harassment, police said.

In the June incident, prosecutors said, 26-year-old Aaron Ybarra walked into a building on campus armed with a shotgun and opened fire.

Ybarra has been charged with premeditated murder and attempted murder in what prosecutors said was part of a long-planned act of mass violence.

A week ago, a student opened fire in a high school cafeteria an hour’s drive north of Seattle, fatally shooting two 14-year-old girls and wounding three more classmates.