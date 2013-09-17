FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. shooting suspect worked at Hewlett-Packard subcontractor: HP says
#U.S.
September 17, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. shooting suspect worked at Hewlett-Packard subcontractor: HP says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A helicopter pulls up an apparent shooting victim as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday’s shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was an employee of a company called “The Experts,” a subcontractor for an HP Enterprise Services military contract, Hewlett-Packard said.

HP said the contract was “to refresh equipment used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network.”

“HP is cooperating fully with law enforcement as requested,” Michael Thacker, director of corporate media relations for Hewlett-Packard, said in a statement.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
