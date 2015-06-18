FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop: police
#U.S.
June 18, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

South Carolina shooting suspect arrested during traffic stop: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dylan Roof, a 21-year-old white gunman accused of killing nine people at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested during a traffic stop in Shelby, North Carolina, Charleston’s police chief said on Thursday.

“This case could not have been cleared as quickly as it has been if it had not been for the ... unparalleled cooperation of all the different agencies that were involved in this investigation,” Police Chief Greg Mullen told a news conference.

Charleston’s mayor, Joseph Riley, told reporters he had received phone calls from both President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden expressing sympathy.

Writing by Timothy Ahmann

