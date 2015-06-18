FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charleston mayor confirms fatalities in church shooting: newspaper
#U.S.
June 18, 2015 / 4:42 AM / 2 years ago

Charleston mayor confirms fatalities in church shooting: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Charleston Mayor Joe Riley confirmed that there were fatalities in the shooting at a historic African-American church on Wednesday night.

“This is an unspeakable and heartbreaking tragedy in this most historic church, an evil and hateful person took the lives of citizens who had come to worship and pray together,” Riley told the Post and Courier newspaper in South Carolina.

Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said the shooting occurred at the Emanuel AME Church around 9 p.m. local time (0100 GMT). Police have provided no information on victims.

Reporting By Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
