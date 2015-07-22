FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. attorney general to discuss South Carolina shooting: DOJ
July 22, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. attorney general to discuss South Carolina shooting: DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will give news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the Justice Department’s case in the Charleston, South Carolina, shooting that left nine black churchgoers dead last month.

Media outlets have said the department will unveil federal hate charges against alleged shooter Dylann Roof at the press briefing, but Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Julia Edwards; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler

