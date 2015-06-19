FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina governor calls for death penalty in church shooting case
June 19, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

South Carolina governor calls for death penalty in church shooting case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor Nikki Haley addresses a full church during a prayer vigil held at Morris Brown AME Church, South Carolina, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Grace Beahm/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said on Friday the suspect in the deadly church shooting in Charleston should face the death penalty if convicted.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Haley said, “This is a state hurt by the fact that nine people innocently were killed. We will absolutely want him to have the death penalty.”

Haley also said she wanted Dylann Roof tried on state charges in South Carolina rather than federal charges.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
