South Carolina governor to call for removal of Confederate flag: report

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is due to call in a Monday press conference for the Civil War-era Confederate flag to be removed from the State House grounds, the Charleston Post and Courier newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Earlier on Monday, religious and local elected leaders said South Carolina should remove the flag from the state capitol grounds, after a white gunman last week allegedly shot dead nine black worshippers at a historic Charleston church.