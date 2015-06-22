South Carolina Republican Graham to call for removal of Confederate flag

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses members of the media during a break at the E2 Summit at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, will call for a Civil War-era Confederate flag to be taken down from his state’s Capitol grounds, a Republican source said on Monday.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican, is also expected on Monday to call for the controversial flag to be removed. Many local leaders pushed for the change after a white gunman last week allegedly shot dead nine black worshippers at a Charleston church.