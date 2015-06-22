FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina Republican Graham to call for removal of Confederate flag
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 22, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

South Carolina Republican Graham to call for removal of Confederate flag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses members of the media during a break at the E2 Summit at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, will call for a Civil War-era Confederate flag to be taken down from his state’s Capitol grounds, a Republican source said on Monday.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican, is also expected on Monday to call for the controversial flag to be removed. Many local leaders pushed for the change after a white gunman last week allegedly shot dead nine black worshippers at a Charleston church.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Bill Trott and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.