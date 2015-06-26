Americans have been 'blind' to gun violence: Obama

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that for too long Americans have been “blind” to the “unique mayhem” caused by gun violence in this country.

While delivering a eulogy for slain Charleston pastor Clementa Pinckney, Obama said it would be a betrayal of the pastor’s memory if the country does not address issues such as racism and gun violence.

Pinckney was among the nine people who died when a gunman opened fire during Bible study last week.