Americans have been 'blind' to gun violence: Obama
#U.S.
June 26, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Americans have been 'blind' to gun violence: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that for too long Americans have been “blind” to the “unique mayhem” caused by gun violence in this country.

While delivering a eulogy for slain Charleston pastor Clementa Pinckney, Obama said it would be a betrayal of the pastor’s memory if the country does not address issues such as racism and gun violence.

Pinckney was among the nine people who died when a gunman opened fire during Bible study last week.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Lambert

