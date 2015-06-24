U.S. likely to file hate crime charges in Charleston shooting: New York Times

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department likely will file federal hate crime charges against the suspect in the recent South Carolina church shooting, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing law enforcement officials.

Dylann Roof, 21, is accused of killing nine people at a Charleston church in a shooting that is believed to be racially motivated. The chief prosecutor on the case has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against him.