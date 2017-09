Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit televison at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 19, 2015 in a still image from video. REUTERS/POOL

(Reuters) - A South Carolina magistrates court on Friday remanded in custody a suspect in the shootings of nine people in a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Chief Magistrate James Gosnell said he did not have authority to grant suspect Dylann Roof bail on the murder charges but set a bond of $1 million in a weapons charge.