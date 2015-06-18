FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justice Department to review all facts, motivations in South Carolina shooting: Lynch
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 18, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Justice Department to review all facts, motivations in South Carolina shooting: Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Thursday said the Justice Department will investigate the motivations and facts behind the shooting at a black South Carolina church now that a suspect has been taken into custody.

“We will now be looking at all of the facts, all of the motivations all the things that led this individual - if he is in fact the shooter - to commit this crime. And we will determine which is the best ways in which to prosecute the case,” Lynch told reporters at a news conference in Washington.

She said it was too soon to determine whether the case would be tried in a state or federal venue. Earlier on Thursday the department said it would investigate the case as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said they have arrested 21-year-old Dylann Roof, who is white, as a suspect in the shooting.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.