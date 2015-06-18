FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

Shooter at South Carolina church sat with churchgoers before opening fire: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting of several people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen in a still image from CCTV footage released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Police in Charleston, South Carolina said on Thursday the white gunman who opened fire in an historic African-American church, killing nine people, sat with the churchgoers for about an hour before the shooting.

Police Chief Greg Mullen told reporters that six females and three males were murdered in the shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Wednesday night, and that three people survived the attack.

Mullen added that the unidentified gunman remained on the loose and that officials had no information on a “specific location” where he was.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
