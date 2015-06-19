FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NAACP president takes aim at Confederate flag after church killings
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 19, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

NAACP president takes aim at Confederate flag after church killings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NAACP President Cornell Brooks said on Friday the Confederate flag must come down following the slayings of nine African-Americans in a Charleston, South Carolina, by a white man who reportedly told police he wanted to incite a race war.

“We cannot have the confederate flag waving in the state capital,” Brooks, head of the oldest civil rights organization in the United States, said at an appearance in Charleston.

The Confederate battle flag, a vestige of the Civil War, continues to fly over state grounds.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.