Obama says 'goodness' of America shines through South Carolina victims' families

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said in a tweet that the “goodness” of the American people was illustrated in the response of the families of shooting victims killed Wednesday in a South Carolina church.
“In the midst of darkest tragedy, the decency and goodness of the American people shines through in these families,” Obama said in a tweet from his personal Twitter account.
The tweet referred to a news report that one family member of a Charleston shooting victim told the alleged shooter in court: “I forgive you.”
