Obama says 'goodness' of America shines through South Carolina victims' families

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks in reaction to the shooting deaths of nine people at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, from the podium in the press briefing room of the White House in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said in a tweet that the “goodness” of the American people was illustrated in the response of the families of shooting victims killed Wednesday in a South Carolina church.

“In the midst of darkest tragedy, the decency and goodness of the American people shines through in these families,” Obama said in a tweet from his personal Twitter account.

The tweet referred to a news report that one family member of a Charleston shooting victim told the alleged shooter in court: “I forgive you.”