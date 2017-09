Rev. Clementa Pinckney (C), greets members of the congregation after the Watch Night service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in this December 31, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Randall Hill/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy at the funeral services for Clementa Pinckney, a pastor and state lawmaker killed in last week’s deadly church shooting in Charleston, The Post and Courier newspaper reported on Monday.

Vice President Joe Biden also plans to attend the funeral, the newspaper said.

