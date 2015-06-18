Police release images of gunman in black South Carolina church shooting

A suspect which police are searching for in connection with the shooting of several people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina is seen in stills from CCTV footage on a poster released by the Charleston Police Department June 18, 2015. A white gunman was still at large after killing nine people during a prayer service at an historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, the city's police chief said on Thursday, describing the attack as a hate crime. REUTERS/Charleston Police Department/Handout via Reuters TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

(Reuters) - Police in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday released images of the white gunman who opened fire inside an African-American church during a prayer service, killing nine people in the attack which is being investigated as a hate crime.

Early on Thursday morning, Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen released photos taken from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church of the suspect, as well as a black sedan he was seen leaving in.

The suspect, who has not been identified, remains on the loose. Mullen told reporters there was “no reason to believe” he was not still in the Charleston area.