The Confederate flag flies at the State House ahead of a rally to get it removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The South Carolina House voted 103 to 10 on Tuesday to allow a discussion about removing the Confederate flag from State House grounds, the Charleston Post and Courier newspaper reported.

The debate on the Confederate flag follows an uproar following last week’s massacre of nine African-American churchgoers allegedly by a white gunman.