FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Dakota student charged with attempted murder of principal
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 1, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

South Dakota student charged with attempted murder of principal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A South Dakota teenager accused of shooting his principal in the arm was charged on Thursday as an adult with attempted first-degree murder and a felony firearms offense, authorities said.

Mason Buhl, 16, of Sioux Falls could receive consecutive 25-year prison sentences if convicted in the shooting on Wednesday at Harrisburg High School, Lincoln County State’s Attorney Thomas Wollman said.

Buhl is accused of shooting Principal Kevin Lein with a handgun in a confrontation in the principal’s office at the school south of Sioux Falls, authorities said.

Assistant Principal Ryan Rollinger heard the shot and tackled Buhl and helped restrain him until law enforcement arrived, Superintendent Jim Holbeck told reporters on Wednesday.

Wollman said South Dakota law requires Buhl to be charged as an adult based on his age and the severity of the offense. He was being held in a juvenile detention center, he said.

The high school, which was closed after the shooting, reopened on Thursday, Holbeck said. The principal and assistant principal returned to work and addressed a school assembly, he said.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.