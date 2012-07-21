FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say shooting suspect got "high volume" of deliveries
July 21, 2012 / 9:24 PM / 5 years ago

Police say shooting suspect got "high volume" of deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - The man accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new “Batman” film received a high volume of deliveries to his work and home over the past four months, police said on Saturday, parcels they believe contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials.

Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates revealed the shipments as local and federal authorities worked to make safe the apartment of 24-year-old James Holmes, which was found booby-trapped with sophisticated explosives following the massacre on Friday at a multiplex theater several miles away.

Oates said residents of nearby buildings who were evacuated following the discovery would likely be allowed to return home later on Saturday night.

Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
