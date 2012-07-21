Police say shooting suspect got "high volume" of deliveries

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - The man accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new “Batman” film received a high volume of deliveries to his work and home over the past four months, police said on Saturday, parcels they believe contained ammunition and possibly bomb-making materials.

Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates revealed the shipments as local and federal authorities worked to make safe the apartment of 24-year-old James Holmes, which was found booby-trapped with sophisticated explosives following the massacre on Friday at a multiplex theater several miles away.

Oates said residents of nearby buildings who were evacuated following the discovery would likely be allowed to return home later on Saturday night.