Chattanooga shooter's motivation still unknown: FBI
#U.S.
July 17, 2015 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

Chattanooga shooter's motivation still unknown: FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal investigators are still looking into what motivated a shooter who killed four Marines in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday and as yet have no indication he was inspired by the militant group Islamic State, an FBI official said on Friday.

Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, carried at least three weapons, some of them purchased legally, and wore a load-bearing vest to carry extra rounds during the attack, FBI Special Agent in Charge Ed Reinhold said at a news conference.

Investigators are also looking at Abdulazeez’s travel abroad, he said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
