FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Memphis police officer shot, killed
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 2, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis police officer shot, killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Saturday night, officials said.

Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong told reporters that around 9:15 p.m. local time a citizen used the downed officer’s radio to report he had been shot multiple times.

Armstrong said the officer was transported in critical condition to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“This is a very difficult time,” Armstrong said, adding that it was the third killing of a police officer in the past four years. “It doesn’t get any easier.”

The suspect remained at large, Armstrong said. He did not release the officer’s name, pending family notification.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.