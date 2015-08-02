Manhunt underway for killer of Memphis police officer

(Reuters) - A manhunt was underway Sunday in Tennessee for the killer of a Memphis police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night, officials said.

Sean Bolton, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being discovered critically wounded at about 9:15 p.m. local time Saturday, Memphis police said. A citizen used the officer’s radio to report the shooting, police said.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported via Twitter that police surrounded an apartment building on Sunday morning looking for a suspect related to the shooting but left and apparently did not make an arrest. Police also recovered a handgun in a field near the shooting scene, the newspaper reported. Memphis police could not be reached for comment.

Bolton had worked for the Memphis Police Department since October 2010. He is the third Memphis officer to be shot and killed in just over four years.