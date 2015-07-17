U.S. authorities investigate suspected Tennessee shooter's travel to Middle East

Chattanooga police guard the entrance leading to the Naval Operational Support and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating the suspected Chattanooga shooter’s travel to the Middle East, including at least one trip Jordan and a possible visit to Yemen, a U.S. source close to the investigation said on Friday.

Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, identified as the shooter by the FBI, was shot to death in a rampage Thursday that killed four Marines.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect had any contact with militants or militant groups, but at this point have no evidence that he did, the source told Reuters.