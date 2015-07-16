FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI to lead national security probe of Chattanooga shooting: attorney general
#U.S.
July 16, 2015 / 10:29 PM / 2 years ago

FBI to lead national security probe of Chattanooga shooting: attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday she directed the FBI to lead the national security investigation of the Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooting attack in which four Marines were killed.

”The U.S. Attorney’s office and department prosecutors are also actively involved,“ Lynch said in a statement. ”In the days ahead, we intend to work with our partners in law enforcement and the intelligence community to ensure that the American people are protected and that justice is served.”

The suspected shooter was fatally shot in the incident.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Doina Chiacu

