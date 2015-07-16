FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Marine Corps confirms four Marines killed in Tennessee shooting
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 16, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Marine Corps confirms four Marines killed in Tennessee shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Thursday that four U.S. military personnel were killed and one was wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday, and the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed the four killed were Marines.

“We can confirm that four DoD (Defense Department) service members were tragically killed and one wounded in two separate shootings in Chattanooga, Tennessee today,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said the shootings took place at a Network Operations Support Center operated by the U.S. Navy and at an armed forces recruiting center. The U.S. Marine Corps said in a tweet that the four slain personnel were Marines.

The Pentagon and Marine Corps said the names of the victims would be released after their next of kin had been notified.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.