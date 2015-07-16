One U.S. sailor wounded in deadly Chattanooga shooting: Navy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. sailor was wounded in Thursday’s shooting at the Navy Operational Support Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that killed four Marines and left the gunman dead, the Navy said.

“The tragedy in Chattanooga is both devastating and senseless,” Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said in a statement.

The FBI has identified the suspect as Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, but said it was too early to speculate on a motive for the rampage.