One person injured in shooting at Texas army base

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A woman was injured and her suspected shooter was arrested on Monday in what appeared to be an argument at the Fort Sam Houston Army Base in San Antonio, Texas, authorities said.

Army officials say the base was on lockdown for one hour after the incident around 2:50 p.m. local time (CST), but no one else was injured.

The woman, an active duty army member, was hospitalized but her condition was not released. Authorities did not name the suspect, who they said was a retired member of the military.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the man got into an quarrel with a woman, who is in her mid-thirties. The two had a relationship, but he did not know what it was nor what prompted the altercation.

“It was not a random shooting,” he said.

The shooting took place outside a building used by the Army Medical Center and School, which trains medics for the Army and other services.

After the woman was shot, McManus said the suspect sped away, but then threw his gun out the window and abandoned his car on the army post, a sprawling base which is known as the nation’s center for military medicine.

A police helicopter located him walking on the base, and he was arrested without incident, authorities said.

“Now everything will be turned over the military,” McManus said.